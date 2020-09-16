Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Business

Recreational Marijuana Could Raise $1 Billion For Connecticut

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Connecticut could raise almost $1 billion off of recreational marijuana sales over five years, according to a new study.
Connecticut could raise almost $1 billion off of recreational marijuana sales over five years, according to a new study. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Weimar Meneses

Connecticut could collect nearly $1 billion in taxes over five years if the state were to legalize recreational marijuana, according to a new University of Connecticut report.

A study by UConn’s Center for Economic Analysis estimated that in five years of recreational sales Connecticut could collect anywhere from $784 million to $952 million in new taxes, according to the Hartford Courant.

Since the COVID-19-fueled recession has hit the U.S., many states are looking at new ways to raise tax revenue.

Lead study author Fred Carstensen said that in addition to raising taxes, welcoming the recreational marijuana industry to Connecticut would also add 16,000 jobs to the local economy in five years.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.