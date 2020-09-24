Recalled: 250,000 'Blue' Chainsaws, Polesaws Sold At Lowe's

More than 250,000 chainsaws that were sold at Lowe’s are being recalled due to laceration hazards.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for:

Kobalt 40-volt Lithium-Ion 8-inch Cordless Electric Pole Saw

Kobalt 40-volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Electric Chainsaw

Both saws have reportedly remained “on” even after the user has tried to have it turned off. Consumers should immediately stop using the saws, the CPSC said.

About 150,000 defective chainsaws and 106,000 defective pole saws were sold in the U.S.

The tools were sold exclusively at Lowe’s from March 2017 to October 2019.

Repairs are being offered for the saws.

To get your saw fixed, call Hongkong Sun Rise Trading at (885) 378-8826 or go to greenworkstools,com, and go to the “important safety notice” area for more details.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.