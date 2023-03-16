Popular Restaurant Closes Flagship Location In Manchester: 'Too Much For Us To Bear'

After much deliberation, a beloved restaurant in Connecticut has decided to close its flagship location.

Hartford County staple Lucky Taco, located in Manchester at 829 Main St., announced on Sunday, March 12 that it would be permanently closing its original location after almost nine years in business.

On social media, the business's staff said that the decision to close the eatery was made after "long and careful consideration of where we've come and where we are going."

"The burden of running this small business in the aftermath of COVID proved too much for us to bear," the eatery's owner said in their closing announcement, adding, "The amazing staff was very much involved in this decision and I thank them all from the bottom of my heart for the love, care, and kindness they put into every shift they worked."

The restaurant's other location, found in Tolland County at 73 East St. in Vernon's Northeast Shopping Center, will remain open, staff members said, acknowledging that the experience might be different, but the same food would remain.

"Although it is different in style, the amazing tacos you've grown to love can be found there," the restaurant's closing announcement read.

The eatery specialized in Tex-Mex comfort food such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and a host of other salads and appetizers, including homemade purple potato chips.

Luckily, the Vernon location has a very similar menu.

In their closing announcement, the restaurant's staff thanked everyone who had visited the eatery over the years and all the past workers who had helped the eatery through hardships.

"We appreciate all of the incredible guests we've had the privilege to serve and spend time with, the employees from the very beginning who we've just absolutely loved, and the amazing holidays, snow days, renovation support, ahhhhh the list of things to be thankful for is miles long," the restaurant's owner said.

