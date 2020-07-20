Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Business

One Talcott Plaza Parking Garage In Hartford To Be Demolished

Kristin Palpini
One Talcott Plaza's parking garage is slated for demolition.
One Talcott Plaza's parking garage is slated for demolition. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Kyle Constable

Speculation over the future of the decaying One Talcott Plaza parking garage has halted now that owners have decided to demolish the structure.

Shelbourne Global Solutions, LLC, said that after six months of study, the garage near the corner of Main and Talcott streets is not worth saving, according to the Hartford Courant.

Owners will knock down the old building and replace it with a new parking garage featuring 600-800 spaces. The project is expected to cost up to $18 million.

Demolition could begin this year. It will cost around $4 million.

Shelbourne became the owner of the property in 2018. 

