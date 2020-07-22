New Britain Restaurants, Convenience Stores, Beard Care,Among New Businesses Registered In City

New restaurants, convenience stores, contractors, and a beard-care company are among the more than 50 new businesses registered in New Britain in June.

Connecticut releases new business registrations each month. Here are the registrations for New Britain in June, the most recent information available:

My Contractor, residential remodeling, 62 Lawlor St.;

Justice Advocacy, human rights organization, 230 Whiting St.;

Britecreactions, electronic shopping, 475F Columbus Blvd.;

G & D, specialty trade contractors, 46 Brittany Farms Rd.;

Farmington Gas, gas station with a convenience store, 322 Farmington Ave.;

Maria’s Soul Latin, restaurant, 85 Arch St.;

Shawarmas Mashwi, limited-service restaurant, 370 Clinton St.;

Pacific Devlivversies, general freight trucking, long-distance, 317 Ella Graaso Turnpike;

Rapid Realty, residential property managers, 99 Queen St.;

72 Broad Street LLC, lessors of real estate, 62 Broad St.;

Hartford Abatement Services, specialty trade contractors, 299 John Downey Dr.;

K&M Algahmi Wholesaler, convenience store, 48 Overhill Ave.;

Shakanju, beer, wine, liquor store, 1186 Stanley St.;

Shakanji 2020, beer, wine, liquor store, 1186 Stanley St.;

Asset Allies, 147 Jubilee St.;

Essential Painters, painting, and wall covering contractors, 233 Allen St.;

Bouquet CT, gift, novelty and souvenir store, 145 Columbus Blvd.;

Exit Bail Bonds, 111 Silver St.;

Dee’s Home Services, personal and household good repair and maintenance, 25 Arlington St.;

Refuge 33, personal care services, 56 Arbor St.;

Benke Services, 359 West Main St.;

Garcia Building Group, new single-family housing construction, 98 Lyons St.;

Love Thyself Natural & Organic Herbs and Tea, 339 Chestnut St.;

Veritab, electronic shopping, 157 Mill St.;

144 Sexton St, 147 Jubilee St.;

MG Real Estate Management, residential property managers, 48 North Mountain Rd.,

Royalty Beards, personal care services, 242 Bassett St.;

Revolution Massage Therapy, health practitioner, 89 Lyman St.;

NM Digital Solutions, electronic shopping, 171 Winthrop St.;

Tees By Wixby, gift, novelty, and souvenir shop, 112 Benson St.;

Curry on Tap, mobile food service, 350 Chestnut St.;

Just a Dream Printing, personal services, 69 Belden St.;

Jubilee Mini Market, supermarket or other grocery stores, 124 Jubilee St.;

Flip Experts, residential remodeling, 18 Steele St.;

MMG Promotions, 82 Barnes St.;

1444 Sexton St 1, 147 Jubilee St.;

LB Family Lawn Care, 550 Arch St.;

Light Bleau Electric, electrical contractors, 147 Wooster St.;

Lordship Corner Market, meat market, 348 Stratford Rd.;

12 Dearborn, residential property managers, 964 Valley Rd.;

Build A Nurse.com, service for elderly and persons with disabilities, 616 Allen St.;

Breezy’s Trucking, general freight trucking, long-distance, 57 Prospect St.;

MQV Real Estate, 56 Lasalle St.;

Laundry Lounge, coin-operated laundry, 276 Roxbury Rd.;

T4G, electronic shopping, 1897 Stanley St.;

L.J.G. Freight Services, 591 Stanley St.;

R&M Asal Landscaping and Hauling, 23 Ash St.;

DRD Notary Services, other professional services, 185 Lincoln St.;

Infinite Medspa, personal services, 50 Progress Cr.;

Pretty Tulle, children’s and infants clothing store, 82 Brittany Farms Rd.;

Prominent Landscaping, landscaping services, 5 Pennsylvania Ave.;

Billsbury Turtle, 177 Sexton St.;

Broad Street Market, convenience store, 163 Broad St.;

Trel Co., professional services, 10 Lexington St.;

Powerhouse Home Services, residential remodeling, 900 Whalley Ave.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.