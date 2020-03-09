'Military Experience' Museum - With Obstacle Course - Proposed For CT

A “Military Experience Museum” - complete with a military-style obstacle course - is being proposed for construction by the Berlin-Meriden line.

Developers 76 Chamblerin Highway LLC and Meadow Haven Inc., are seeking to put the museum on an approximately 77-acre parcel on Chamberlin Highway.

Thomas O’Rourke of Wallingford is the applicant and Joseph Carabetta of Meriden is the landowner behind the proposal.

“The overall goal is to create a destination where people can become interested in military history and adventure through participation,” O’Rourke said in his application.

The museum would be educational as well as recreational, according to the special permit application filed with Berlin. Its tagline is “Get off the couch and into the action.”

The museum would be educational as well as recreational, the developers said. Some of the recreational outdoor activities would include orienting (how to use GPS/compass), military-style obstacle course, and foot trails.

Military bases and battlefield re-enactments from WWII to the present day would be a regular feature.

The museum would be open on weekends and some holidays, year-round.

A special permit is being sought from the town of Berlin because the property is within 500 feet of a municipal boundary - the Berlin-Meriden line, according to the application filed with the town.

