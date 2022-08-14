'It Has Been A Good Run': East Windsor Ice Cream Shop To Close After Nearly 66 Years

A Connecticut ice cream shop is set to permanently close after nearly 66 years in business.

Hartford County eatery Dari Delite, located in East Windsor at 301 South Main St., will officially close sometime this year, owners Julie Preston Cortese and Frank Dziedziak announced on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The final closing date for the eatery has not yet been set.

"Business has been off, our soft serve ice cream machine is one step from giving up and we're old and tired," the announcement reads. "It has been a good run of almost 66 years. Times and families have changed. Piling into a car for a family treat is now a thing of the past. Meeting friends at the DD is no longer a thing. So, it's time to make this our last year."

The owners said the building is not for sale or lease and will be put to personal use.

"We do want to thank everyone for the many years we were open," the owners said, "It wouldn't have been possible without your support. We loved hearing about all the fond memories through the generations. We hope to see you before we close."

