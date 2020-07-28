Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Business

Ex-Employees Accuse People's United Bank Of Discrimination

Connecticut-based People's United Bank is being accused of discrimination by a former employee. Pictured here is one of the bank's branch offices in New Hampshire. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

Former managers at Bridgeport-based People’s United Bank are alleging racist and other discriminatory behavior at the firm.

The Boston Business Journal is reporting that a senior Boston executive allegedly used racial epithets including “hood girl,” “ghetto,” and “terrorist.”

People’s United Bank denies the allegations, the BBJ reported.

This is not the first time People’s United has been accused of discrimination - though past charges haven’t exactly stuck. 

The bank faced challenges from employees in 2010 (employee claim denied) and 2017 (employee claim partially denied, partially settled). In 2018, Fair Finance Watch tried to block People’s from acquiring Framington Bank alleging People’s has a record of discriminatory lending. People’s denied this and was allowed to purchase Farmington for $544 million.

People’s United Bank has branches in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. 

