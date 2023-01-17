Eversource Warns Of 'Deceitful' Scams Targeting Utility Customers

Eversource is advising its customers in Connecticut to not become victims of scammers who are attempting to use scare tactics to steal money.

To do this, the scammers will pose as Eversource representatives and will target customers over the phone, in person, or online, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

A common tactic used by scammers is an "overpayment scam" in which customers will receive a call claiming that they overpaid their utility bill. The scammer, who can often modify the caller ID to display "Eversource," will then request the customer's personal bank or credit card information so that they can receive a "refund," Eversource officials said.

Officials also warned of phishing scams, in which a customer will receive a text message requesting personal information from someone posing as an employee of the company.

The scamming tactics rely on scaring customers into giving away their information or money, which real Eversource employees would not do, officials said.

"These scammers often prey on customers’ fears – threatening to shut off their power or use other deceitful tactics to scare people into giving up their money or personal information," said Penni Conner, Eversource's Vice President of Customer Experience and Energy Strategy.

Connor added, "We never demand instant payment over the phone or ask for personal information in an unsolicited call, text message, or email. If someone shows up at your home or calls you and demands immediate payment, don’t panic, and don’t pay, instead call us immediately at 800-286-2000."

The company also said the following to help customers avoid scammers:

Eversource does not require using prepaid debit cards like Green Dot MoneyPak, Vanilla, or Reloadit, or the use of a Bitcoin ATM;

The company's representatives would not require customers to meet at a "payment center" like a grocery or department store to make a payment;

Personal financial or account information should not be given to unsolicited people over the phone, in person, or online even if they seem real and credible;

Eversource would not solicit over the phone or in person for third-party energy suppliers;

Eversource employees carry photo IDs on them, and field workers wear clothing with the company's logo. They also drive company vehicles.

Anyone questioning a suspicious text, phone call, or in-person interaction related to Eversource should call the company to double-check the legitimacy of the incident.

