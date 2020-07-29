Eversource Stock Value Shoots Up: Residents, Politicians Complain Of Skyrocketing Bills

Amid customer complaints of jacked up electric bills, Eversource Energy had a great day on the stock market, July 28.

Eversource was among the “biggest risers” on the S&P with the company’s stock value going up by 1.6 percent from $88.56 to $90.14 per share and some 1.28 million shares trading hands, according to Equities News.

Shares gained $1.44 by day’s end.

Meanwhile, customers are angry about large increases in their electricity bills and state law markers are calling the power provider out.

“Connecticut residents already pushed to financial limits because of the pandemic, now are seeing large increases to their electric bills. We want to know why,” said a statement signed by House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin), Majority Leader Matt Ritter (D-Hartford), and House Energy & Technology Chair David Arconti (D-Danbury).

Eversource has said that the rate increase is part of legislation created last year that instructed the company to purchase the Millstone Nuclear Power Plant.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.