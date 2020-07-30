Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Eversource Is Under Investigation Over Hike In Connecticut Electricity Rates

Kristin Palpini
Customers have taken to social media to complain about their bills going up by tens to hundreds of dollars more than what they paid in June. (Pictured here is the Eversource building in Berlin, Connecticut.)
Customers have taken to social media to complain about their bills going up by tens to hundreds of dollars more than what they paid in June. (Pictured here is the Eversource building in Berlin, Connecticut.)

The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority is investigating the reasons behind skyrocketing electricity charges to Eversource customers.

On Wednesday, July 29, politicians asked the authority to investigate Eversource. And on Thursday, July 30, State Rep. Liz Linehan said that the state Public Utilities Regulatory AuthorityAurhotity has accepted the case.

The rate increase went into effect on July 1, but people are just now getting their first bills featuring the higher price. Customers have taken to social media to complain about their bills going up by tens to hundreds of dollars more than what they paid in June.

In a letter to the authority, State Rep. David Arconti and Sen. Norm Needleman asked that the new higher electricity rate be suspended.

“By suspending the rate increases and returning to the rates that were in effect with the June billing cycle, it will allow [the authority] to conduct a thorough review of Eversource’s request and to explore alternative cost recovery options,” the letter stated.

Eversource has said that the rate increase is in part due to legislation created last year that instructed the company to purchase the Millstone Nuclear Power Plant. 

