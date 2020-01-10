Early Learning Program Shutting Down; Parents Seek Alternatives

A YWCA early learning program in the Hartford area is closing for good.

The YWCA announced that the Manchester Nike Tykes Early Learning Center will close on Oct. 30, according to Eyewitness News 3.

Following the COVID-19 economic shutdown, the YWCA reopened the early learning center on Garden Grove Road in August.

The decision to close is largely due to a lack of funds and infrastructure.

YWCA Executive Director Adrienne Cochrane said the nonprofit is working with parents who enrolled their children in the early learning program to find alternative resources for education.

The program could reopen at an alternate location in the future.

