Connecticut may soon get its 12th Chick-fil-A.

Plans have been submitted to the town of Manchester to open a restaurant at The Plaza at Buckland Hills on Pleasant Valley Road over by the Taco Bell.

If approved Chic-fil-A, a fried chicken franchise, would construct a new 5,000-square-foot restaurant with parking.

Connecticut already has 11 Chick-fil-A’s including locations in West Hartford, Enfield, and North Haven.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.