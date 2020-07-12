Chick-fil-A Accuses Poultry Farmers Of National Price-Fixing Scheme

Chick-Fil-A is the latest member of the food-selling community to sue the U.S. poultry industry accusing farmers of colluding to drive up the price of antibiotic-free and other meaty birds.

On Friday, Dec. 11, Chick-fil-A filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Northern Illinois against more than 12 poultry producers claiming they violated the nation’s antitrust laws when they allegedly worked together to artificially inflate the price of chicken, according to Restaurant Dive.

Among the chicken companies being sued are Tyson, Perdue, Pilgrim’s Pride, and Sanderson Farms.

Other major food distributors that have recently filed lawsuits against poultry providers over price-fixing include Walmart, Sysco, Kraft Heinz, Conagra Brands, and Nestle USA.

The lawsuit filed by Kraft Heinz and other firms claims that from 2008 to 2016, farmers killed breeder hens to artificially reduce the chicken supply, which led to wholesale chicken prices increasing by 50 percent, according to CBS7.

Pixabay photo by MabelAmber.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.