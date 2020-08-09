By Dads, For Dads: New Pub Opening Soon in Connecticut

A bunch of dads has come together to open a new pub in Granby.

Four Dads Pub is now applying for a liquor license as the eatery and bar near its official opening at 18 Hartford Ave.

The pub will feature food, booze, sports games on the tube, karaoke, and acoustic music.

Four Dads is owned by Dante Boffi, Mario Fino, Mark Garbeck, and Eugene Smyth.

The idea behind Four Dads is to create a neighborhood hangout, according to owners, a “place run by local dads.”

Four Dads aims to be a place where “you could catch a game while grabbing a great sandwich, some wings and wash it down with a cold beer,” the pub’s website said.

