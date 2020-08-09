Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: COVID-19: Travelers From Four States Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List
Business

By Dads, For Dads: New Pub Opening Soon in Connecticut

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
A bunch of dads has come together to open a new pub in Granby.
A bunch of dads has come together to open a new pub in Granby. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A bunch of dads has come together to open a new pub in Granby.

Four Dads Pub is now applying for a liquor license as the eatery and bar near its official opening at 18 Hartford Ave.

The pub will feature food, booze, sports games on the tube, karaoke, and acoustic music.

Four Dads is owned by Dante Boffi, Mario Fino, Mark Garbeck, and Eugene Smyth.

The idea behind Four Dads is to create a neighborhood hangout, according to owners, a “place run by local dads.”

Four Dads aims to be a place where “you could catch a game while grabbing a great sandwich, some wings and wash it down with a cold beer,” the pub’s website said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.