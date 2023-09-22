Berlin Grill Permanently Closes As Owners Face Health Issues: 'We Will Miss You'

The BOSS Grill, located in Hartford County at 224 Berlin Turnpike in Berlin, closed on Saturday, Sept. 16, the restaurant announced on social media.

In their closing announcement earlier in the month, the owners said the decision to close resulted from increasing health issues faced by both them and family members.

"It is time we take a step back and focus on our family," the owners wrote, adding, "Thank you for your continued support and patronage. We will miss you, our loyal customers and friends."

The closing announcement prompted an outpouring of grief for the eatery in the comment section.

"This hurts," wrote Andrew R., who added, "Thank you for all the incredible food."

"So sorry to hear this. Burgers and steak sandwiches were amazing," commented Jennifer S. of Trumbull.

