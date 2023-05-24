Bear Charges Employee Of Avon Sweet Shop, Delays Opening Of South Windsor Location

Taste by Spellbound, a Hartford County dessert shop located in South Windsor at 544 Buckland Rd., was forced to delay its opening on Wednesday morning, May 24 after a black bear was able to find its way into the garage of the other location in Avon at 220 West Main St. (Route 202) and charged an employee, the owner said on social media.

Although no one was hurt, some of the cupcakes in the bakery meant for the South Windsor location did not fare so well and became victims of the bear.

The South Windsor location was eventually able to open afterward.

The dessert shop is known for selling sweets like cupcakes, bars, macarons, pies, cookies, and hand-rolled truffles. These menu items are all baked fresh daily, according to the business's website.

In addition to the Avon and South Windsor locations, a third is located in West Hartford at 8 Mayflower St.

The incident comes less than a week after a bill allowing the killing of bears in certain situations passed in the state Senate on Thursday, May 18.

If passed by the House and signed into law, the bill would allow bears to be killed if they are about to inflict great bodily harm on a person or if they enter a building occupied by people.

