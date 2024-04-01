Attempted Street Takeover: 5 Charged In Hartford Incident

The incident occurred in Hartford around 6 p.m., Saturday, March 30.

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police, the department received numerous complaints from throughout the city regarding a group of ATVs driving recklessly and causing hazardous conditions.

Boisvert said the group of 100 or more attempted to conduct a street takeover in the city.

In response, the department's street crime units and other officers worked together and developed a strategy to disperse the ATVs, he added.

"Officers were able to disperse the group of ATVs at different locations and apprehend operators," Boisvert said.

Five people associated with the group were arrested, and four ATVs were seized. One vehicle and a firearm were also seized.

Two of those arrested were transported to the Hartford Detention Facility and charged including Weslye Santiago, age 26, of New Britain, and Angel Figuera, age 33, of Manchester.

Figuera was charged with:

Reckless driving

Driving an unregistered motor vehicle

Misuse of license plates

Having weapons in a motor vehicle

Santiago was charged with:

Reckless driving

Prohibited operations

Interfering with an officer

The ATVs were towed to the Hartford Police impound lot.

