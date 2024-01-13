25-Year-Old Man Accused Of Murdering Associate In Southington

Litchfield County resident Brian Seholm, of Torrington, was charged on Thursday, Jan, 11, with the April 2023 death of Hartford County resident Dominick Francischelli, age 55, of Southington.

During an investigation, the State Medical Examiner's Officer ruled that Francischelli died from compression of the neck and the manner of death as being homicide, said Det. Sgt. Sergeant James Armack of the Southington Police.

Southington Police Department detectives applied for and executed multiple search warrants during the investigation which led to the arrest of Seholm, Armack said.

Armack said Seholm was an associate of Dominick’s and was found to be with him on the evening of his death.

Seholm was charged with murder and is being held on a $2 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 12.

