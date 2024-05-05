23-Year-Old From Southington Killed In I-91 Windsor Crash

It happened in Hartford County just before 11 p.m. Saturday, May 4, in Windsor.

Connecticut State Police said a 2024 Kawasaki was traveling northbound on I-91 south of Exit 36 when, for an unknown reason, it veered to the left and struck a median concrete barrier.

The driver, Zachary Michael Nason, of Southington, was thrown from the vehicle and located on southbound I-91, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Trooper Jason Trombly at 860-534-1000 or at jason.trombly@ct.gov.

