19-Year-Old Stabbed In Head At Manchester Dunkin': Suspect At Large, Police Say

A 19-year-old man was stabbed in the head, back, and neck at a Connecticut Dunkin' location by a homeless man who is now at large, police said.

The incident happened at a Dunkin' in Manchester on Middle Turnpike West, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident happened in Hartford County on Monday, Oct. 16 around 8:20 p.m., when officers responded to a Dunkin' location in Manchester at 255 Middle Turnpike West for a reported stabbing. 

According to Manchester Police, arriving officers found that both people involved in the incident had already left the Dunkin' and that a victim had been taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.

Police then began interviewing witnesses and determined that the suspect, who is believed to be homeless, was asked to leave the Dunkin'. A heated argument then began, during which the 19-year-old victim tried to intervene. The suspect then took out a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the head, neck, and back before running from the scene, authorities said.

The victim, a Manchester resident, is now in stable condition and is able to speak with investigators as they try to identify the suspect. 

The suspect is described as a white man with a white beard who is around 50 years old. He was believed to be wearing khaki-colored clothing at the time of the stabbing.

Manchester Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call the department at 860-645-5500. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

