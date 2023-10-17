19-Year-Old Stabbed In Head At Manchester Dunkin': Suspect At Large, Police Say

The incident happened in Hartford County on Monday, Oct. 16 around 8:20 p.m., when officers responded to a Dunkin' location in Manchester at 255 Middle Turnpike West for a reported stabbing.

According to Manchester Police, arriving officers found that both people involved in the incident had already left the Dunkin' and that a victim had been taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.

Police then began interviewing witnesses and determined that the suspect, who is believed to be homeless, was asked to leave the Dunkin'. A heated argument then began, during which the 19-year-old victim tried to intervene. The suspect then took out a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the head, neck, and back before running from the scene, authorities said.

The victim, a Manchester resident, is now in stable condition and is able to speak with investigators as they try to identify the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man with a white beard who is around 50 years old. He was believed to be wearing khaki-colored clothing at the time of the stabbing.

Manchester Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call the department at 860-645-5500.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

