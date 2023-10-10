15-Year-Old Hartford Boy Gunned Down In Broad Daylight, Police Say

Hartford County resident Jordan Luna, of Hartford, was killed around 1:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 9, in the area of Nelton Way.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police said Luna was found when officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the area.

When officers arrived, they found Luna shot, Boisvert said.

He was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.