11-Month-Old From New Britain Killed In Overnight Crash On I-91 In Enfield

The Hartford County crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 on southbound I-91 in Enfield.

According to Connecticut State Police, a 2006 Honda Accord was traveling in the right lane north of Exit 45 when it collided with a metal-beam guardrail.

The Accord then rolled over and came to a stop in a grassy area to the right of the roadway.

The driver, a 30-year-old New Britain woman, was transported by Windsor EMS to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.

The lone passenger, an 11-month-old boy from the same address in New Britain, was rushed to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or by email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

