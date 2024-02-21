1 Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Avon

The collision occurred in Hartford County around 5:15 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20 in the area of Waterville Road and Reverknolls in Avon.

According to Lt. John Schmalberger of the Avon Police, the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling South on Waterville Road when it was involved in a crash with two other vehicles.

Life-saving measures were performed on the scene but were unsuccessful. The unnamed victim's next of kin are currently being notified.

The two other vehicles involved were both traveling North on Waterville Road. The operator of a Chevrolet Malibu was evaluated on scene and declined treatment, Schmalberger said.

The driver of a Toyota Venza was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers have been cooperative with investigators.

All three vehicles sustained disabling damage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction team responded and is currently investigating.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Reardon at the Avon Police Department at 860-409-4276.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.