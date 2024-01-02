New 'Healthy' Eatery Opens In Greenwich

Formerly Myx Kitchen, the new Greenwich rebranded fast-casual restaurant combines the fusion of health and flavor.

Supr Food Kitchen’s menu features meals rich in vegetables, healthy fats, and whole grains, with a focus on protein-forward offerings and a seed oil-free approach.

In addition to the Greenwich location, Supr Food will open a first-of-its-kind drive-through location in Darien this year, and launch healthy vending machines.

Supr Food’s mission is to help people improve their health through food. Its most unique offering is its customizable made-to-order sauté bowls. Guests can choose from a selection of chef-curated options like the Korean BBQ Bowl with Charred Chicken or the Sesame Ginger Bowl with Sauteed Shrimp.

The Grab & Go cooler also offers a great selection of 25-plus grams of protein meals such as the Keto Parm and Sticky Rice Salmon bowl.

Supr Food Kitchen does not use any seed oils, which is uncommon in the restaurant industry, and its proteins and meats are all-natural and sourced from antibiotic-free providers. Plant-forward options include veggie burgers and market plates, and all dressings, sauces, and marinades are scratch-made. A large portion of the menu is gluten-free.

From smoothies and breakfast sandwiches to salads and cauliflower crust (gluten-free) pizza, there is something for everyone.

The restaurant has a family-friendly vibe, and kids eat free until Wednesday, Jan. 31, (one complimentary kids meal is available with the purchase of any adult meal).

“We are thrilled to debut this new concept in Greenwich and help make it easier for the community to eat well,” said Liz Salgado, Supr Food store manager. “More than a meal, Supr Food Kitchen is a lifestyle upgrade, and every bite is a step towards a healthier, tastier life. We’re excited to grow and open a drive-through in Darien later this year as well which will be a super unique offering for Fairfield County.”

Guests can dine in at Supr Food Kitchen at 19 W Elm Street, Greenwich, for breakfast, lunch, or dinner 7 days a week, or order for pickup or delivery.

