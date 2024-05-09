Sprawling Estate At One Of Highest Points In Greenwich Hits Market For $34.5M

Located at 7 John St., in Greenwich, the main house was built in 1937 by Augusta L. Noel, designer of the Whitney Museum; the estate includes two cottages, stables, and paddocks, according to Zillow.

Indoor and outdoor pools, a tennis house, a tennis court, and two ethereal fountains round out the restored home.

Zillow says the grounds were designed by landscape architect Jacqueline Osty, known for beautifying many of the major parks in Paris.

The main estate features 10 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, a sprawling main room, 11 fireplaces, and 15,820 square feet of living space.

The estate also has a large kitchen and dining area for entertaining and numerous upgrades, Zillow said.

The monthly mortgage payment is $239,859.

Shelly S Tretter Lynch lists the estate: 203-550-8508, Compass Connecticut, LLC.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.