President Biden To Visit Greenwich For Private Event, Expect Road Closures

The President will be in Greenwich for a private event on Friday, June 16, said Greenwich Police Deputy Chief Mark Zuccerella.

Specific details on the President's movements through Town have not been released, Zuccerella said.

Biden is visiting the University of Hartford in order to attend the National Safer Communities Summit, before coming to Greenwich for a special event.

"The Greenwich Police Department recognizes that sudden and unexpected road closures can cause inconvenience and delay travel," he added. "The department is working with partner law enforcement agencies to reduce the impact that this may have on our community."

Additional details regarding the special event have not been released.

