New Update: Here's Where President Biden Is Heading During Hartford Visit

On Friday, June 16, Biden will visit the University of Hartford in order to attend the National Safer Communities Summit, university officials announced.

The summit, presented by US Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, celebrates the first anniversary of the passage of The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first significant federal law concerning gun safety enacted in nearly three decades.

The all-day event will also include addresses from Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, as well as former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was the victim of a shooting in January 2011.

The summit will also include discussions on funding and implementing the BSCA and other future federal gun safety legislation. Gun violence survivors will be in attendance.

Biden's visit will mark the second time that a sitting president has visited the university after former President Barack Obama spoke about gun violence in 2013.

"We are incredibly honored to welcome President Biden to the University of Hartford," said University Acting President Stephen Mulready.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.