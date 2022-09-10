Woman Turns Herself In To Police For Violent Greenwich Store Robbery, Police Say

A 24-year-old woman turned herself in to police for the alleged Fairfield County robbery in which an employee was severely injured when she was run over by the getaway car.

Kristen A. McKenzie, of Metairie, Louisiana, surrendered to Greenwich Police on Friday, Sept. 9 for the robbery which took place on Saturday, June 25.

According to Lt. Martin O'Reilly, of the Greenwich Police, McKenzie was involved in the robbery of the Consigned Designs store on Mason Street.

The incident resulted in a store employee sustaining serious physical injuries after being run over by the fleeing suspect’s car, O'Reilly said.

Her accomplice, Lamoine R. Ward, age 26, of LaPlace, Louisana, was apprehended by Las Vegas Police and he is awaiting sentencing there on a number of charges. He will eventually be extradited to Connecticut for the arrest warrant held by Greenwich Police, O'Reilly added.

McKenzie was charged with:

Robbery

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny.

She is being held on a $1.5 million bond which she could not make.

