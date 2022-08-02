Man, Woman Wanted In Connection To Robbery In Greenwich

Police in Fairfield County secured arrest warrants for an out-of-state couple who are wanted for a robbery in the area in which a gun was displayed.

The incidents took place in Greenwich on Saturday, June 25 at 115 Mason St.

The two suspects sought by police are originally from the New Orleans area, Greenwich Police said.

The warrants were issued for Lamoine Ward, of La Place, Lousiana, and Kristen McKenzie, of Metairie, Lousiana, who are facing charges of robbery, assault, and larceny, police said.

The warrants allege that McKenzie attempted to shoplift several items from a retail store. She was confronted by store employees outside the store, police said.

Police say during the incident, Ward used his vehicle to strike one of the store employees. After striking the employee, he pointed a firearm at the employee while he lay on the ground.

Greenwich Police are working with several law enforcement agencies across the country in order to locate and arrest these two wanted subjects, the department said.

Once arrested, they will be extradited back to Connecticut.

