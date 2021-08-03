CT Boy Critically Injured After Being Shot By Father, Police Say

A 15-year-old Connecticut boy was critically injured after being shot by his father.

The incident took place around 5:45 a.m., Monday, March 8, when Hartford Police responded to an address in the south end of the city on a report of a party shot.

Upon arrival, the 15-year-old male victim was located suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen, said Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

The teen was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

An investigation found the teen was shot by his father, Boisvert said.

The father was taken into custody on the scene without incident. The firearm used in the incident was recovered on the scene.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The events that led to the shooting are still under investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-8477.

