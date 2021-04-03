COVID-19: Here's How CT Residents Who Are Eligible Can Register For Vaccine

Connecticut continues to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine at one of the quickest rates in the country.

With thousands of more people eligible to receive the vaccine as of this week, Connecticut has set up an online and telephone hotline to allow for appointments to be made.

As of Monday, March 1, people over the age of 55, teachers, and school staffers all became eligible to receive the vaccine, joining healthcare personnel, first responders, and long-term care residents.

Those who are eligible can sign up for an appointment using the state’s Vaccine Administration Management System or through Connecticut’s hotline at 877-918-2224.

Moving forward, the state will be proceeding with an age-based approach to making the vaccine more accessible, which began this week:

Monday, March 1: expands to age group 55 to 64;

Monday, March 22: expands to age group 45 to 54;

Monday, April 12: expands to age group 35 to 44;

Monday, May 3: expands to age group 16 to 34.

“This new approach allows for more workers across Connecticut to get vaccinated in a short period of time, and it eliminates potentially complicated rules, making it easier and more equitable for everyone to receive their vaccination,” Connecticut Business and Industry Association president and CEO Chris DiPentima said. "It is critical that we vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.