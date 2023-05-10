New Principal Named At Greenwich Middle School

Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced Tuesday, May 9, the appointment of Dr. PJ Wax III as principal of Western Middle School, effective Saturday, July 1.

Wax replaces Gordon Beinstein who announced in January that he is retiring at the end of the school year.

“Greenwich Public Schools continues to be the premiere destination for educators and administrators in our region as more than 60 candidates vied for this position,” Jones said.

Wax comes to GPS from Stamford Public School’s Westhill High School where he has served as an assistant principal since 2012.

As assistant principal for one of the largest and most diverse schools in the State of Connecticut, he has created opportunities for students and staff to expand their horizons, Jones said.

In his time at Westhill, Wax worked with all grade levels, including directly overseeing the 9th grade class where he focused on building a strong bridge from 8th grade.

Most recently, he forged a partnership with Manhattanville College’s Changing Suburbs Institute establishing Westhill as the first Professional Development School outside of Westchester County.

"I am so proud to be named as the next principal of Western Middle School and thrilled to be part of a school culture that prioritizes student well-being, offers a range of extracurricular activities, and supports personal growth and development,” Wax said. “I am impressed with the highly qualified and dedicated teachers, the diverse student population, and the strong sense of community at Western and cannot wait to begin.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.