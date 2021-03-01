Earth Institute At Columbia University Launches Professional Learning Program

The Earth Institute at Columbia University is excited to offer virtual professional learning opportunities for spring 2021. Spring registration is now open on our website. Join us at an upcoming info session to learn more — sign up here.

Our professional learning program provides working professionals and adult learners with the knowledge and skills needed to further job-related interests and careers across a variety of subjects. This program is for you if: you work in a climate- or sustainability-oriented career and want to gain new skills to enhance your current role; you want to explore a career shift into this area; or if you are simply a lifelong learner seeking new knowledge and experiences.

Starting on April 28 and continuing weekly on Wednesday evenings from 5:00 – 8:00pm ET, we are offering the following professional learning workshop:

Toward Resilient Cities and Landscapes – Learn with Thaddeus Pawlowski of the Center for Resilient Cities and Landscapes as he prepares learners to explore how local leaders around the world are remaking cities and landscapes as they face the challenges of climate change, urbanization, and systemic inequity. The interactive workshop will explore these issues on the ground and imagine and evaluate potential policies and projects that could strengthen the resilience of communities and ecosystems.

Our professional learning workshops will allow learners to personally engage with leading scientists in the field, understand the science behind the headlines, and accelerate individual educational and career goals. All sessions will be delivered in small group sessions so that participants can receive targeted instruction and network with research faculty and peers. All programming will be taught by world-renowned Columbia faculty, researchers, and practitioners who are experts in their field.

We hope to see you at an upcoming info session. In the meantime, please sign up for our mailing list here to get future updates, and contact learn@ei.columbia.edu if you have any questions.