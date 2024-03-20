Mostly Cloudy 51°

French-American 'Modern Day Great Estate' In Greenwich Listed At $22M

If elegance and fine craftmanship are on your list of criteria for your next home, a $22 million custom-built Connecticut estate may be the one for you. 

A view of the residence and its interior.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Zillow
The 14,569-square-foot French-American "modern day Great Estate", located in the Fairfield County town of Greenwich at 471 Lake Ave., was custom-built in 2011 with European imports and the "finest craftsmanship," according to its Zillow listing. 

Located in the wealthy "Golden Triangle" neighborhood of Greenwich, the 9-bed 13-bath residence boasts over 12-foot ceilings, custom millwork, and "beautifully scaled" interiors, according to its listing. It also features a double-height wood-paneled library and a grand kitchen with a blue Lacanche stove. 

If that's not enough, the property also includes three acres of lawns, gardens, and trees, providing plenty of greenery to garnish the luxurious estate. 

The property's full Zillow listing can be viewed by clicking here. 

