French-American 'Modern Day Great Estate' In Greenwich Listed At $22M

The 14,569-square-foot French-American "modern day Great Estate", located in the Fairfield County town of Greenwich at 471 Lake Ave., was custom-built in 2011 with European imports and the "finest craftsmanship," according to its Zillow listing.

Located in the wealthy "Golden Triangle" neighborhood of Greenwich, the 9-bed 13-bath residence boasts over 12-foot ceilings, custom millwork, and "beautifully scaled" interiors, according to its listing. It also features a double-height wood-paneled library and a grand kitchen with a blue Lacanche stove.

If that's not enough, the property also includes three acres of lawns, gardens, and trees, providing plenty of greenery to garnish the luxurious estate.

The property's full Zillow listing can be viewed by clicking here.

