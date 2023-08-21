These Fairfield County High Schools Rank Among Top 10 In State, Report Says

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked top 10 in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Connecticut” report:

No. 1 - Fairfield County: Staples High School in Westport

- Fairfield County: Staples High School in Westport No. 2 - Fairfield County: New Canaan High School

- Fairfield County: New Canaan High School No. 3 - Fairfield County: Darien High School

- Fairfield County: Darien High School No. 4 - Fairfield County: Greenwich High School

- Fairfield County: Greenwich High School No. 5 - Fairfield County: Wilton High School

- Fairfield County: Wilton High School No. 6 - Hartford County: Avon High School

- Hartford County: Avon High School No. 7 - Hartford County: Farmington High School

- Hartford County: Farmington High School No. 8 - Hartford County: Glastonbury High School

- Hartford County: Glastonbury High School No. 9 - Fairfield County: Weston High School

- Fairfield County: Weston High School No. 10 - Fairfield County: Fairfield Warde High School

All of the high schools earned an overall grade of A+ based on student and parent reviews, and other metrics. The majority were given top marks in the academics, teachers, and college prep categories.

Each school also holds at least an A in the sports category, with Fairfield Warde High School the lone A-, according to the report.

The diversity category was mixed with Staples, New Canaan, Darien, and Weston all earning a C+. Most of the remaining schools were given a B.

When it comes to lunch time, students and parents seemed pleased with the cafeteria offerings at most of the schools. Farmington High School was the lone exception, earning a C+ in the food category.

Students at each high school also enjoy a lower student-teacher ratio than the national average of 17 to one. The best, 10 to one, can be found at Fairfield Warde High School.

Looking at math scores, students at Weston High School fared the best on standardized exams, with 82 percent scoring at or above proficiency, according to the report.

View the complete ranking on Niche’s website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.