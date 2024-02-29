Storm With Damaging Winds Knocks Out Power To Thousands In CT

At around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, Eversource reported around 3,400 customers with power statewide, and United Illuminated another 55.

The most outages are in the following locations: Union (354), Wilton (221), West Hartford (216), Ridgefield (199), New Milford (145), Thompson (137), Greenwich (127), and Weston (101).

The storm, ignited by a strong frontal system, has now pushed out off the East Coast.

Thursday will be colder with a high temperature in the mid-30s, but wind-chill values in the teens amid partly sunny skies.

There could be snow showers in the afternoon before skies clear overnight, leading to a sunny day on Friday, March 1 with temperatures in the low 40s and wind-chill values in the 20s.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.