COVID-19: Connecticut Cancels Remainder Of HS State Tournament For Winter Sports

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced that it will be canceling the remainder of winter high school postseason events amid concerns of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Glenn Lungarini, the executive director of the CIAC announced on Tuesday, March 10, that the organization was to forego the remainder of its high school schedule amid the outbreak of coronavirus in Connecticut and New York.

“The decision was made in light of discussions with numerous agencies and considering the circumstances of our member schools, our championship venues, and weighing the health and safety of our student-athletes, parents, and fans given the uncertainty that surrounds the spread of this virus,” he said.

Postseason tournaments for wrestling, gymnastics, and indoor track have already concluded, but the announcement will impact basketball, hockey, and swimming.

Championships for 10 divisions, five in both boys and girls basketball were scheduled to be held at Mohegan Sun Arena March 21-22. Hockey championships were to be held for three divisions at Yale’s Ingalls Rink. Swimming championships for four divisions were to be held at Wesleyan

The canceled postseason games did not go over well with all fans, tens of thousands of whom have signed a change.org petition to protest the cancelation of CIAC games that also drew the attention of sports-talk personality Chris "Mad Dog" Russo . The petition calls for the continuation of tournaments, just with a restricted audience.

“To the CIAC, you have broken the hearts of all players, families, and coaches involved in this years winter sports tournament competition. Most notably those seniors who have dedicated their entire lives to their respective sports, many of whom will never play again after this year. This meant everything to them. These tournaments are something they cannot get back,” organizers wrote.

“Not only do these sports provide an environment for kids to compete on stage in front of their friends and family, but they also provide a space for kids to form inseparable bonds with their teammates, and memories like these tournaments are the things they will cherish for life and will never be able to get back.”

Lungarini said that some of the CIAC's schools and other neutral venues had concerns about hosting events, prompting the cancelation.

"We feel that should give (member schools) the opportunity to focus on the educational needs of our students,” he said. ”I don't think anything brings out emotions more in people than athletics. When you are put in a position where you're told you can't play, we fully respect and understand those feelings of anger.”

