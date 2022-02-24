CT Community Colleges To Raise Tuition For 2022-23 Academic Year

Connecticut's 12 community colleges are set to increase tuition for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The Board of Regents for Higher Education voted to increase tuition and fees by $224 per year, or $112 per semester for full-time students who pay out of pocket, according to an announcement from Connecticut State Colleges and Universities.

“None of us ever want to raise tuition,” CSCU President Terrence Cheng said. “However, I want to note that this does not mean that everyone’s bill will increase. For many, there will be no increase at all. Students who are eligible for the PACT program, for instance, will continue to go to school tuition and fee-free.

"The same goes for students who receive full Pell funding. All in all, approximately 70 percent of community college students attend without paying a cent of out-of-pocket costs. That will continue.”

Cheng added that the Board of Regents hasn't increased community college tuition in three years.

“We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure that the system’s financial challenges do not fall onto the backs of our students," he said. "Indeed, even with these adjustments and with potential similar tuition changes at the state universities, we still project a more than $250 million budget shortfall between FY22 and FY23. In order for our institutions to continue their work as the highest quality, most affordable and accessible higher education options in Connecticut, we will need a significant state investment.”

CSCU said the increase in tuition will make an additional $2 million in institutional aid available for students.

