For the few who may not know or if your nose didn't lead you to the yummy smells, Mancuso's Restaurant and Bar is located in Fairfield at 601 Kings Hwy East. The restaurant plans to close on Sunday, June 9.

On Facebook, the owner Sal Mancuso said he and his family immigrated from Italy and opened Three Brothers Restaurant in 1977.

In the early 2000s, they changed the name to Mancuso's Restaurant & Bar.

The restaurant is known for its pizzas, and Italian dishes including Sal's famous Chicken Scarpariello, and Veal Sorrentino and you can't forget the Seafood Fra Diavolo.

Mancuso and his wife Carmen say they have seen generations of families come through the restaurant's doors over the past 47 years.

"It is with heavy heart and excitement that we are announcing on June 9th that we will be hanging up our aprons and retiring from the business," he wrote. "We would like to thank all of our loyal customers from the bottom of our hearts for the years of support and the memories!"

No word on what they planned for the future, but online fans were sad about the closing but wished them well.

"Congrats and enjoy your retirement!!! A staple of Fairfield and you guys deserve nothing but the best in your new chapter," wrote Peter S. on Facebook.

