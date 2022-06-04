Fairfield County Ranks As 'Undervalued' For Home Prices, New Report Says

Homes in some regions in Connecticut are being considered “undervalued” amid the current housing bubble, according to a new Fortune Magazine report.

Fortune studied home price growth, which is wildly outpacing income growth across the country, with areas in Connecticut considered “overvalued" or “undervalued.”

Specifically, in Fairfield County, Bridgeport, Stamford, and Norwalk were considered undervalued.

Also undervalued for housing are Hartford, East Hartford, and Middletown, the report said.

New Haven County and Milford were rated as “normal,” with no other areas highlighted by the magazine.

Citing data from CoreLogic, which evaluated hundreds of metropolitan markets, Fortune found that nearly 68 percent are “overvalued,” up from a previous study, while 24.5 percent of housing markets are “normal” and 7.6 percent are “undervalued.”

According to the report, the “overvalued" markets have seen a rise in mortgage rates, which are impacting new or existing home sales, and mortgage applications, which are facing a steep decline.

Moving forward, CoreLogic is forecasting that home prices across the country will continue to rise over the next year, though Bridgeport was one of four markets that will have a “very high” likelihood of house prices actually dropping over the next 12 months.

The complete report from Fortune Magazine can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.