Proposed Bill Would Fine CT Residents For Not Voting

Lawmakers in Connecticut have proposed a new bill that could force state residents to vote, or else face a fine.

Mandatory voting with a potential $20 fee for violators who cannot provide a valid reason for not heading to the polls was one of more than two dozen election-related bills that have been submitted to the state’s General Assembly.

If approved, beginning in 2024 the Secretary of State would mail all qualified voters who did not cast a ballot with a form inquiring as to why no vote was made.

If approved, beginning with the 2022 state election, each ballot would include a notice advising electors that they may leave any portion of the ballot blank, which would still count as casting a vote.

Valid excuses for failing to vote include travel, illness, conscientious objection, and will be at the discretion of the Secretary of State as to whether or not to cast a fine.

Failure to return the form will result in a $20 fine. That fine will not be subject to increased penalties or accrued interest or be the basis for criminal enforcement or denial of government services as a result.

In lieu of the fine, the bill states that violators would have the option of instead performing two hours of community service for a Connecticut-based nonprofit organization.

