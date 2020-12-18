Trailers Full Of 4,000 Pounds Of Bleach, Vegetables Catch Fire In CT

Four tractor-trailers packed full of bleach and vegetables were damaged by fire and one firefighter was taken to the hospital at an area truck stop.

The fire began around 1:55 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Pilot Travel Center on Old Gate Lane in Milford, said the Milford Fire Department.

Responding firefighters found two tractor-trailers on fire and two other trailers nearby.

The diesel fuel in the trucks was also involved in the fire.

One of the trailers on fire. Milford Fire Department/Facebook

Crews pulled numerous fire hoses and used foam to stop the fire from spreading and to extinguish it, the fire department said.

One of the trailers contained boxed vegetables, and the other held over 4,000 pounds of bleach.

One of the fire hydrants near the scene was found to be inoperable, and crews needed to lay an additional 800 feet of hose to a second fire hydrant.

One firefighter was transported to Milford Hospital by the Milford Fire Paramedics in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

