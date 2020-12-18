Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police Probe Fiery Fatal Crash At Greenwich Shopping Center
Police & Fire

Trailers Full Of 4,000 Pounds Of Bleach, Vegetables Catch Fire In CT

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Pounds of bleach and vegetables burned four tractor-trailers caught on fire at an area truck stop.
Pounds of bleach and vegetables burned four tractor-trailers caught on fire at an area truck stop. Photo Credit: Milford Fire Department/Facebook

Four tractor-trailers packed full of bleach and vegetables were damaged by fire and one firefighter was taken to the hospital at an area truck stop.

The fire began around 1:55 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Pilot Travel Center on Old Gate Lane in Milford, said the Milford Fire Department.

Responding firefighters found two tractor-trailers on fire and two other trailers nearby. 

The diesel fuel in the trucks was also involved in the fire.

One of the trailers on fire.

Milford Fire Department/Facebook

Crews pulled numerous fire hoses and used foam to stop the fire from spreading and to extinguish it, the fire department said.

One of the trailers contained boxed vegetables, and the other held over 4,000 pounds of bleach.

One of the fire hydrants near the scene was found to be inoperable, and crews needed to lay an additional 800 feet of hose to a second fire hydrant.

One firefighter was transported to Milford Hospital by the Milford Fire Paramedics in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.