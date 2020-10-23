Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Police Searching For Two Men Who Allegedly Robbed Area Market

Kathy Reakes
Know him? Pictured is one of two men allegedly involved in the robbery of an area market.
Know him? Pictured is one of two men allegedly involved in the robbery of an area market. Photo Credit: Ansonia Police Department

Police are asking the public for help identifying two men, including the one pictured, who robbed an area market at gunpoint.

The incident took place around 6:50 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, in Ansonia, at the S&A Mart, at 95 Division St., when the two men entered the market and demanded the employee turn over all the money in the cash register, said Ansonia Police Lt. Patrick Lynch.

Several hundred dollars and store merchandise were taken during the robbery, Lynch said.

Surveillance videos were able to capture the image of one of the perps, and the vehicle used to flee.

The suspect was described as tall and thin, wearing a blue sweatshirt, and gray pants, armed with a dark-colored handgun. The vehicle used is a light-colored large SUV.

The vehicle used in the robbery.

Ansonia Police Department

The Ansonia Police Department is asking anyone with information to please contact 203-735-1885 or tips can be left anonymously through TIP 411.

