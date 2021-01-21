Police Asking Public For Help Identifying Armed CT Robbery Suspect

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help identifying a man in connection with armed robbery.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Family Mart, located at 561 New Haven Ave., in Milford, said the Milford Police.

According to police, the man entered the store and pulled out a silver handgun with a wooden grip, and demanded cash.

The man demanding cash. Milford Police Department

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Kenneth Catino at 203-783-4729 or via email at kcatino@milfordct.gov.

