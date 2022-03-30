Contact Us
Person Fatally Struck By Metro-North Train In Fairfield, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
An investigation is underway after an individual was fatally struck by a Metro-North train in Fairfield County.
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Bebo2good1

An investigation is underway after an individual was fatally struck by a Metro-North Train in Fairfield County.

Police in the Town of Fairfield reported at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 that officers were at the scene near 165 Commerce Drive.

Fairfield Police said a male, whose age was not known, was struck and killed by the train.

His identity has not been yet released. 

Fairfield Police are assisting the MTA Police Department with the investigation, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

