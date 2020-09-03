Monroe Resident Killed In Crash With Oil Tanker Driven By Bridgeport Man

A 29-year-old Fairfield County man was killed after he crashed into the back of an oil tanker.

Patrick Mezick, of Monroe, was killed around 8:11 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 7, on Ortner Drive, just north of Route 145 in Westbrook, said the Connecticut State Police.

According to state police, for an unknown reason, Mezick, who was traveling southbound swerved and struck the tank/trailer portion of the truck that was traveling northbound.

Mezick died at the scene from his injuries, state police said.

The driver of the oil tanker, Robert Cohen, 44, of Bridgeport, was not injured, state police said.

Both vehicles were towed by Erick's Auto.

The case is still open and under investigation.

