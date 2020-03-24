Man Who Called 911 To Report Injured Person Who Was Dead Charged With Assault, Norwalk PD Says

A Norwalk man has been arrested for an alleged assault after a man was found dead on a street.

Ricky Hickman, 57, was arrested on Saturday, March 21, after Norwalk police responded to a 911 call of a man on the ground at 7 Washington St., said Lt. Jared Zwickler.

When officers arrived they found the man dead on the ground, Zwickler.

Hickman who had called 911 remained on the scene and investigators determined the two knew each other and that an altercation had taken place prior to the 911 call, police said.

During a hearing on Monday, March 23, Hickman was arraigned on assault and criminal trespass charges.

According to authorities, Hickman got into a fight with the unidentified man at the Webster Street Municipal Parking Lot with the man who later died.

During the arraignment, the State Attorney's Office said Hickman, who lives at the Open Door Shelter, told 911 operators something about a fight with another person.

There were no physical signs of injury to the dead man except for slight bruising around his neck.

Officials are waiting for results from an autopsy by the Medical Examiner's Office before additional charges are made.

Hickman, do did not make a plea, is being held on a $100,000 bond until the autopsy results.

Police have not released the name of the dead man until they can find next of kin and make notification of his death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Norwalk Police Det. Michael Pugliese at 203-854-3011, or the anonymous tip line at 203-854-3111.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.