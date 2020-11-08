Man Nabbed In Target Parking Lot Robbery, Police Say

A man who allegedly robbed a couple at gunpoint who he met in a Target parking lot to complete an online sale, has been arrested.

Michael Lockhart, 21, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 5, in connection with the Oct. 21 robbery in Ansonia, said Ansonia Police Lieutenant Patrick Lynch.

The arrest was made with search warrants with the assistance of the Bridgeport Police Department, Stratford Police Department, Connecticut State Police Gang Task Force, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Lynch said.

The search warrants took place at residences on East Main Street and Maplewood Avenue in Bridgeport. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected, he added.

During the robbery, Lockhart allegedly met with the victims and pulled out a handgun, and robbed them before fleeing.

Lockhart was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, criminal attempt robbery, larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, criminal attempt larceny, and criminal use of a firearm.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond and will be arraigned at Milford Superior Court on Friday, Nov. 6.

The Ansonia Police would like to remind everyone that purchasing and selling at unsecured meet-up points can be potentially dangerous.

The Ansonia Police Department has a meet-up spot directly in front of the police facility at 2 Elm Street and the public is welcome to use this spot to complete their transactions.

