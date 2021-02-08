Man Nabbed For DWI/Drugs After Crashing Into Vehicle In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was busted for allegedly driving while high on marijuana after he hit a construction barrier and ran into the back of another vehicle.

Erik Gonzalez-Castro, age 20, of Stamford, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 27, after police responded to the report of an accident in Darien on Post Road near Hollow Tree Ridge Road.

Upon arrival, officers found the two involved vehicles and made contact with one of the drivers, said Darien PD Sgt. James Palmieri.

The victim stated that the second vehicle had been traveling behind him headed east on Post Road, when the vehicle, a Toyota minivan, struck a construction barrier on the bridge. The minivan continued and ultimately struck the rear of the victim’s vehicle, Palmieri said.

Gonzalez-Castro was contacted and admitted to striking the barrier and indicated that the victim’s vehicle slowed suddenly causing him to strike the rear with his vehicle.

\While speaking with Gonzalez-Castro, officers detected the strong odor of marijuana and observed his eyes to be glassy and bloodshot, Palmieri said.

Gonzalez-Castro admitted to consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana earlier in the evening. He was put through standardized field sobriety testing, which he failed to perform to standard, police said.

Gonzalez-Castro was taken into custody a charged with:

Operating under the influence

Too fast for conditions

Evading responsibility

Failure to drive at a safe following distance

He was released on a $1,000 bond and is due in court on Monday, March 1.

.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.